﻿PRO-11 identifies poll watchlist areas in Davao Region

The Police Regional Office in the Davao Region (PRO-11) announced on Wednesday the number of cities and municipalities under the region’s election watchlist areas.

In a statement, the PRO-11 said as part of Commission on Elections Resolution No. 10481, which mandates placing some areas in the country under Comelec control, they have identified areas under the Davao City Police Office as “election areas of no security concern.”

Across the region, identified areas of concern included a city and eight municipalities in Davao del Sur; a municipality in Davao Occidental; three municipalities in Davao del Norte; a municipality in Davao Oriental; and 11 municipalities in Davao de Oro.

Brig. Gen. Filmore Escobal, PRO-11 director, said they are also considering seven municipalities as areas of concern or those that have suspected election-related incidents (ERIs) in the last two elections.

He said they have categorized one city and 17 municipalities under election areas of immediate concern, or those who in addition to the presence of ERIs are affected by armed threats from the New People’s Army.

Source: Philippines News Agency