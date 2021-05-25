﻿Private sector-led projects to help MSME digitalization launched

The private sector aims for more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to use digital technology to help their business operations amid the pandemic.

In a statement Tuesday, the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) and the Aboitiz Foundation said they launched new projects that will facilitate MSMEs’ digital transformation.

PDRF’s SIKAP project, or Synergizing Recovery Initiatives, Knowledge, and Adaptation Practices for MSMEs, is a digital hub that provides information of latest available loans, programs, and online events for local MSMEs.

Interested MSMEs can utilize this platform through sikap.com.ph.

On the other hand, Biyaheng Digiskarte: Digitalization of Small Businesses for Recovery and Competitiveness is Aboitiz Foundation’s mentoring program to equip MSMEs with knowledge and skills in using digital tools and technologies.

Biyaheng Digiskarte aims to teach MSMEs to use digital tools for their innovations in doing business, as well as incorporating gadgets, internet, social media, and online platforms in business strategies.

“The use of digital technology is not the only solution, but it is a powerful tool to help MSMEs deal with different problems. At the Aboitiz Foundation, we understand that many MSMEs and cooperatives, particularly agri-enterprises, still cannot see the potential of using this to help their businesses recover,” Aboitiz Foundation president and chief operating officer Maribeth Marasigan said.

Aboitiz Foundation also partnered with the Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Cooperative Development Authority, and PDRF SIKAP for the Biyaheng Digiskarte project.

The project will also develop learning modules and materials for MSMEs that can be conducted through webinars, mentoring, self-directed exercises, and experience co-sharing opportunities with co-mentees.

It will gather expert mentors and will also establish partnership with other organizations with existing MSME development programs, such as Go Negosyo and the Philippine Partnerships for Sustainable Agriculture, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency