﻿Private armed group yields to CIDG-BARMM

Less than 24 hours after a band of 10 armed men yielded to government security forces, another private armed group surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) here Friday.

Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, CIDG national director, welcomed the surrender of Gulam Poloyagan, Lumayon Guiameron, Sanodin Tando, Haisam Maliwanag, and Omar Ramalan Malinawag, who also turned in assorted firearms.

He said the surrenderers were private armed group members of a former mayor of Parang, Maguindanao, whose term of office ended a few years ago.

They decided to coordinate with CIDG-Maguindanao after learning that 10 armed followers of an ex-mayor who was slain in this city during an anti-drug operation in 2017 surrendered on Thursday.

The CIDG said it collected a total of 15 firearms, including a .50 caliber Barrett rifle, M-203 grenade launchers, and M-14 assault rifles, from the two armed groups.

Ferro said he was elated with the gesture of the gunmen, adding they opted to take the “right and peaceful path” so they could be with their families.

“It will help bring about peace in Mindanao,” he said.

Source: Source: Philippines News Agency