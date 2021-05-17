﻿Prison cases hike Thailand 1-day Covid-19 tally to 9.3K

Thailand hit a new daily record with the discovery of nearly 10,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday after massive infections were found in the prison system, official data showed.

The country reported 9,635 new cases, including 6,853 infected in the prison system, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Excluding the prison clusters, the tally of Monday’s new infections reached 2,782.

The new infections brought the country’s total number of infections to 111,082, with more than 70 percent of the infections having been confirmed since the beginning of April, when the third wave began and quickly spread across the country.

The death toll climbed to 614, with 25 new fatalities reported on Monday, according to the CCSA.

The huge number of new infections came when the country decided to relax some restrictions on dine-in services at restaurants from Monday.

Restaurants in the capital Bangkok and three other provinces can provide dine-in services with limited serving capacity and operating hours. Previously, they could only open for food delivery.

Source: Philippines News Agency