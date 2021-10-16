﻿Principal, bro yield P40-K shabu in Pangasinan

Authorities seized PHP40,800 worth of shabu and arrested a high school principal and his brother listed as high-value targets in an operation here early Thursday.

In an interview, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pangasinan provincial officer, Rechie Camacho, identified the suspects as Victor Dumlao and Winy Dumlao, high school principal.

Operatives of the PDEA Pangasinan and Ilocos regional office in coordination with the Alcala Police Station conducted the buy-bust in Barangay San Nicolas, this town.

“We have been monitoring the suspects for quite some time now,” Camacho said.

He said they have confiscated from the suspects six grams of shabu and buy-bust money.

Camacho said they are still investigating the coverage of the suspects’ illegal drug trade activities.

“They are currently under our custody while charges against them are now being prepared for filing,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency