﻿Prices of basic goods stable amid Super Typhoon Rolly: Palace

Malacañang on Sunday assured that prices of basic goods and commodities remain stable and within prevailing prices amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly.

In a press conference, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will conduct regular monitoring to apprehend unscrupulous retailers.

“Ayon sa DTI (according to the DTI), generally price and supply of basic necessities and price commodities remain stable,” Roque said.

He said the DTI is also monitoring to ensure that suggested retail price will be followed particularly in areas to be heavily affected by “Rolly”.

Roque, meanwhile, issued a warning against retailers taking advantage of the typhoon to jack up the prices of basic goods and commodities.

He urged retailers to practice the spirit of “bayanihan” by keeping prices stable.

“Ang pakiusap po ng Presidente [Rodrigo Duterte] sa panahon po ngayon ng aberya, sana po bayanihan. Yung ating mga nagbebenta na mga kailangan ng ating mga kababayan, sana naman po wag pagsamantahalahan (The request of the President at this time of calamity, I hope we practice bayanihan. Don’t take advantage of the needs of our countrymen),” he said.

Section 6 of Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act of 1992 states that prices of basic necessities in an area shall automatically be frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control whenever the area is proclaimed or declared a disaster area or under a state of calamity.

“Rolly” made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay on Sunday 7:20 a.m.

Its first landfall was in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 am on Sunday.

In a bulletin released Sunday, 11 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of the typhoon will move towards Marinduque-southern Quezon area this afternoon.

Afterwards, it will pass over Batangas-Cavite area this late afternoon through evening. Between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the center of the eye of “Rolly” is located around 70 kilometers south of Metro Manila.

“Rolly” is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea between Sunday night and Monday early morning.

During its traverse of Southern Luzon, “Rolly” is forecast to slightly weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea.

