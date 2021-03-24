﻿Price cut on diesel, kerosene set this week

Oil companies will implement a rollback on prices of diesel and kerosene effective Tuesday.

In separate advisories, Caltex, Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, Shell, and Unioil announced they will cut prices of diesel by PHP0.35 per liter.

Caltex, Seaoil, and Shell will also slash kerosene prices by PHP0.45 per liter.

There will be no movement on gasoline prices this week.

Last Friday, oil prices fell in the global market as demand concerns loom anew due to rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases that cause new rounds of lockdowns in several parts of the world.

Meanwhile, with the oil price increase in the domestic market last week, year-to-date adjustments stood a net increase of PHP7.35 per liter for gasoline, PHP6.25 per liter for diesel, and PHP5.35 per liter for kerosene.

Source: Philippines News Agency