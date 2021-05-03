﻿Prelates urge gov’t to give more subsidies to displaced workers

Catholic prelates on Friday urged the government to provide more subsidies to workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of the commemoration of Labor Day.

Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo said they asked the Duterte administration to provide assistance to those who were badly hit by the health crisis as thousands have lost their jobs.

“The appeal is to give subsidies to workers who have lost their jobs due to the lockdowns,” he said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Sorsogon bishop emeritus Arturo Bastes also pushed for relief to the affected workers not only by the national government but as well as the local government units (LGUs).

“Perhaps the government should subsidize the households of laid-off workers with a monthly allocation of some amount of cash and goods such as rice and other food stuff, not only by the national government but by the provincial government and LGUs,” the retired Catholic prelate added.

He said the government should minimize unnecessary expenditures in favor of poor citizens deprived of work caused by the pandemic.

“The budget of help for these people deprived of their right to work and compensation should be a priority,” Bastes added.

He also recommended to Congress to increase the taxes of many multimillionaires and billionaires for the sake of many poor Filipino laborers.

Source: Philippines News Agency