﻿Prelates pray for protection amid earthquake, floods

The Archdiocese of Manila on Saturday issued a prayer asking God’s protection from the danger posed by the strong earthquake and severe flooding caused by monsoon rains in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

Church-run Radio Veritas reported that Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula also prayed to the Lord for better weather conditions and the elimination of the threat of earthquakes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At around 4:49 a.m., a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Calatagan, Batangas, and was felt in Mindoro provinces and National Capital Region, Bulacan and Cavite.

Aside from the tremor, many areas in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, as well as the provinces of Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, were also flooded due to non-stop rains caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Fabian.

Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo also offered prayers for Filipinos in connection with the series of disasters in the country.

“May You accompany us on our journey and give us the courage to face with full hope Your will and the obedience of Your commandments and days for us. We worship and praise Your holy name and may You save us from the disaster and suffering of our people from pandemics, heavy rains, and storms,” he said in an interview over the Church-run radio station.

Bagafor, who is also chairperson of Caritas Philippines, the church’s social action arm, said they are preparing to respond to the needs of possible victims of the disaster.

“Our humanitarian department has been in contact 24/7 since three days ago in all our diocesan social action centers. All our social action centers in the affected dioceses are on red alert and we are ready if they need help,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency