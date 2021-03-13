﻿PRD wants better family planning, cites physical distancing woes

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday stressed the need to implement a better family program in urban areas with rapid population growth as coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases continue to rise in Metro Manila and other regions just a week after the national government kicked off its vaccination drive.

In a speech in Negros Oriental, Duterte lamented that many low-income settlements within urban areas are often cramped with little space to observe physical distancing.

“Ining protocol hindi masunod, for example, makit-an sa Manila, Quiapo (These protocols cannot be followed, for example, you see in Manila Quiapo), how can, it’s because there are so many Filipinos that are crammed in the urban areas,” he said.

The President acknowledged the difficulty of implementing physical distancing rules because of the number of Filipinos confined by lack of space.

The least they could do, he said, is to ask them to wear face masks and face shields.

“I don’t think we can force our people really to because it is impossible, just there are too many Filipinos in the urban areas,” he said.

Duterte said family planning should be implemented as it improves the economic well-being of families and communities.

“Sana (I hope) we can match the family planning of the government at least with our (gross domestic product),” he said.

He also said he did not mean to butt heads with the Catholic church, but rebuked them for their opposition to contraception methods of family planning.

“One of the irritants sa amin (to us) was really the dynamics of family planning. Lalagyan mo ng mga (You include) contraceptives, eh ayaw ng simbahan, eh kaya collision course talaga (the church disagrees so it would really be on a collision course),” he said.

Duterte, meanwhile, expressed hope that the government could someday implement a “higher policy” of family planning.

He said the country’s fast-growing population would no longer be his problem when he steps down from his post in 2022, but noted that the next generation does not deserve to inherit the problem.

“Sabagay wala na ako (I won’t be here anymore), I will be freed of that worry. But you know we pass it on to the next generation. Sobra talaga (It’s too much). It’s high time we review,” he said.

Duterte renewed his call to the public to observe minimum health and safety standards.

“As we do our best to revive our economy and give our people the opportunity to recover and lead better lives, I appeal to everyone to please continue observing the prescribed health and safety protocols, whether in our homes or in public places, especially transport,” he said.

The President said it is only with everyone’s cooperation that the nation could effectively contain the spread of Covid-19.

“In solidarity, let us take further strides towards a better, more dynamic and prosperous nation for everybody,” he added.

On Thursday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,749 additional Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 607,048.

Recoveries reached 546,671 after 406 more people got well while 63 new deaths brought the death toll to 12,608.

On Sunday, the OCTA Research group warned that the Philippines might see 6,000 new Covid-19 cases daily by March 31 if the surge is not managed.

Source: Philippines News Agency