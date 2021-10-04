﻿PRC vaccinates inmates in Bago City

As support to the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in partnership with Bago City, vaccinated 146 inmates and one personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in the city with Sinovac doses last September 25.

Bago City is grateful to the humanitarian organization and for its initiative in partnering with BJMP to vaccinate inmates as they are part of the Covid-19 priority group.

“There was a bit of a delay in the implementation due to vaccine supply availability. However, today we were able to inoculate our PDLs, and we are looking forward to their second dose,” Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo said.

“We are committed to provide hope for the most vulnerable whom we serve without discrimination. Kaya patuloy ang mga staff at volunteers ng Red Cross na sumisikap nang bente-kwatrong oras bawa’t araw upang mapaglingkuran ang mga Pilipino. Nais naming maabot ang bawa’t sulok ng Pilipinas upang mahatid ng bakuna at makamit ang herd immunity ( That’s why the staff and volunteers of Red Cross continue to serve Filipinos 24/7. We want to reach every corner of the country to bring the vaccine and achieve herd immunity),” Senator Richard Gordon said in a media release on Saturday.

The PRC Negros Oriental Chapter opened its Gaisano Grand Bakuna Center in Bacolod City on Aug. 9, 2021. Since then, it has vaccinated 914 individuals.

The Chapter also has a Bakuna Bus provided by Ceres Liner that has catered to more than 2,500 individuals as of Sept. 29, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency