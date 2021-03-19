﻿PRC receives 3 rescue boats to boost response ops

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), the foremost humanitarian organization in the country that has been actively and deeply involved in saving lives and alleviating human suffering, received three rescue boat donations worth PHP300,000 each.

The three rescue boats that come with four life vests each were recently donated and turned over to the PRC national headquarters by Engr. Vergil Bargola, president and CEO of VeMoBro E-Commerce, Capex Cargo, and VJB Construction Corporation, and also the president of the Rotary Club of Kamuning, Quezon City.

The additional rescue boats will be assigned to the PRC Quezon City Chapter and will provide assistance to hasten relief efforts in times of calamities.

PRC Chairman and CEO, Senator Richard Gordon praised the efforts of Bargola for his help and support to help alleviate human suffering especially in times of emergencies.

“Ang karagdagang rescue boats na ito ay malaking tulong upang mas mapabilis natin ang pagsagip sa buhay ng mga tao. Malaking tulong ito lalo na sa panahon ng bagyo na kung saan maraming kababayan natin ang nai-stranded sa mga bubong sa di inaasahang pagbaha sa kanilang mga lugar (These additional rescue boats are a big help to hasten our efforts to save lives, especially during typhoons where many of our countrymen are stranded on top of their houses due to flash floods),” Gordon said in a news release on Thursday.

Source: Philippines News Agency