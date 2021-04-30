﻿PRC opens new emergency field hospital at Lung Center

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Wednesday formally opened the newly-built emergency field hospital (EFH) inside the compound of the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) in Quezon City.

The new EFH has 18 tents that are expected to address the overwhelming volume of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients who need immediate medical attention.

PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard Gordon said the facility will serve as ward extension, triage, nurse station and X-ray area.

“Ito ay agarang tugon sa kakulangan ng kama sa ospital habang patuloy na tumataas ang bilang ng mga pasyente na kailangan ng atensyong medical (This is an immediate response to the shortage of hospital beds while the number of patients that need medical attention continues to increase),” Gordon said in a social media post.

He said the new EFH will help Lung Center to have more hospital beds needed for Covid-19 severe cases.

The emergency field hospital is equipped with 64 beds complete with medical equipment such as oxygen tanks, electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, positive pressure ventilation (PPV) and Intubation set, and automated external defibrillator.

Gordon said the field hospital will serve mild to severe Covid-19 patients.

He said the facility is also fully air-conditioned to ensure proper ventilation.

“We are in a war situation against Covid-19. The health care system in the NCR plus region is totally challenged due to the increasing cases of Covid-positive individuals. Through the emergency field hospitals of the Red Cross, this will help serve more patients needing immediate health care,” Gordon said.

Aside from Gordon, present during the event were Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, LCP Executive Director Dr. Vincent Balanag Jr., and National Task Force Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer and testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon.

