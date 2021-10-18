﻿PRC now has 100 more medical tents

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has reached another breakthrough as they now have an additional 100 medical tents stored in the PRC Namayan Warehouse in Mandaluyong.

As of October 14, 2021, the humanitarian organization now has 211 medical tents.

“As the PRC puts a high premium on health, urgent action is needed to arrest the rising human toll due to the ongoing pandemic. Every day, we stay aggressive to be able to isolate, treat Covid-positive individuals, and vaccinate more people to help our country fight this virus,” PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard Gordon said in a media release on Saturday.

PRC sent the new medical tents to Bataan on Oct.15, 2021 to support the government’s Covid-19 response.

One Rubb Hall Tent was set up for an emergency room and critical care that will function as a medical tent. A hangar was also converted into an Emergency Field Hospital (EFH) to admit patients. The two structures were separated to avoid the spread of Covid-19 in the area.

As of Oct. 12, 2021, the PRC catered to more than 51,000 patients. A total of 258 patients are currently admitted in the 70 tents that are deployed and operational.

The PRC currently has two EFHs – one in the Lung Center of the Philippines that opened last April 2021, and another in the Cebu City Sports Complex that opened last August 2021.

Each EFH is equipped with oxygen tanks, an ECG machine, PPV and Intubation set, Automated External Defibrillator, and other basic ward facilities that will serve mild to severe cases to further strengthen the organization’s Covid-19 response.

Source: Philippines News Agency