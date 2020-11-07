﻿PRC gives hope to families whose lives were shattered by ‘Rolly’

Giving hope to the most vulnerable families whose lives were shattered by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to extend assistance to the affected families to help their lives return to a semblance of normalcy.

In a news release issued Friday, Senator Richard J. Gordon, chairman, and CEO of the PRC, said they have been providing what the affected families are in dire need of, based on the assessment of their teams on the ground.

“We have made an assessment of their primary needs and we provide that. It is our mission to alleviate human suffering and uplift human dignity. That is why we will help them rebuild their lives. We want to help them get back on their feet faster,” Gordon said.

During the height of “Rolly’s” onslaught, the PRC conducted search and rescue operations and attended to the wounded.

It extended psychosocial assistance by tracing relatives who got separated and has been providing hot meals to almost 11,000 individuals in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, and other affected areas.

As part of its relief operations, the PRC distributed tarpaulins, jerry cans, hygiene kits, and sleeping kits to some 173 families in Albay and Catanduanes, and gave away non-food items in Sorsogon.

In Catanduanes, the PRC Chapter provided the only form of communication after the typhoon through its satellite phone.

In areas where power lines were damaged, the PRC sent generator sets to ensure unhampered delivery of service.

It also deployed water tankers, LMS, and bladders to ensure sufficient potable water supply in areas where water access has been rendered limited, such as Catanduanes and Albay.

Water treatment units were also installed.

“We are continuously assessing what is needed. We have also been distributing GI sheets to those with partially damaged houses so the families can stay in their own homes. We also established health/first aid station in evacuation centers to prevent the spread of, not only Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) but also other diseases,” Gordon said.

“We will also further assess sanitation needs in the affected communities and evacuation centers. We can provide portable comfort rooms and shower rooms, in areas where they are needed,” he added.

