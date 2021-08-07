﻿PRC Edsa Bakuna Center now operational

The new Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Edsa Boni Bakuna Center, at a former 24-hour convenience store, is ready to roll out vaccination, opening its doors last Thursday, August 5, 2021, catering to Covid-19 priority groups specifically the OFWs part of the government’s vaccination initiative, and the expanded A1, A2, and A3 categories.

“Urgent action is needed to arrest the rising human toll due to the ongoing pandemic, that is why the Red Cross is intensifying its vaccination efforts as Covid-19 cases in our country are surging once again,” PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard Gordon said in a media release Friday.

PRC Health Manager Mark Abrigo said the local government unit has granted the new PRC Bakuna Center accreditation on August 4, 2021, with CBCR#08574.

As of August 5, 2021, the PRC has nine Bakuna Centers in Metro Manila and will also be opening more Bakuna Centers around the metro in the coming weeks.

Established Bakuna Centers in Metro Manila:

PRC PLMC Mandaluyong

PRC Edsa Boni

PRC Pasay Chapter

PRC Port Area

PRC Kabaka Manila

PRC Letran Manila

PRC QC – Ever Commonwealth*

PRC Rizal Chapter – Arcovia Mall Pasig*

PRC Rizal Chapter – San Lorenzo Mall Makati*

(*in partnership with LGUs)

Upcoming Bakuna Centers in Metro Manila:

PRC Caloocan City – MCU

PRC Malabon – Rotary Club of Malabon

PRC Quezon City – Fisher Mall

PRC Marikina – Concepcion Elementary School

PRC Rizal Chapter (Pasig) – Rizal Technological University.

Source: Philippines News Agency