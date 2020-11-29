﻿PRC Amazing Grace ship arrives in typhoon-hit Catanduanes

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to deliver assistance for the families in Catanduanes who were badly affected by Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses.

Amid the challenges of reaching and sending much needed relief assistance to the province that was successively hit by natural calamities, the country’s only humanitarian vessel, the PRC said on Sunday its M/V PRC Amazing Grace set sail and has successfully reached the island with the much-needed relief and fleet support.

“M/V PRC Amazing Grace is instrumental in our efforts to help our kababayan (countrymen) here in Catanduanes. To have all these relief efforts be delivered quicker ensures that our kababayan can also recover the soonest,” PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard Gordon said during the send-off ceremonies in Subic on Nov. 25.

The vessel arrived bringing thousands of non-food items such as hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, 10-liter and 20-litter jerry cans and galvanized iron sheets to be used for roofing repair — part of PRC’s recovery efforts for those whose homes suffered damages due to the typhoons.

Gordon emphasized PRC’s efforts to quickly put roofs above the heads of affected families.

“Kung ikaw ay binagyo at nawalan ng bahay, sisiguruhin mong magkakaroon agad ng masisilungan ang pamilya mo. Kaya tutulungan namin silang makabangon at maiangat ang dignidad nila (If you were hit by typhoon and you lost your house, you’ll make sure to find shelter for your family. So, let’s help them to recover and bring back their dignity),” Gordon said.

M/V PRC Amazing Grace was also loaded with three additional vehicles — a Willy jeep, a Toyota Hilux and a minivan, to be used during the operations and relief distributions in Catanduanes and other affected areas in the Bicol Region.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY