﻿PP vows prompt action to citizens’ complaints thru ‘E-Sumbong’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) aims to improve its action to citizens’ concerns through the launch of its enhanced complaint referral and monitoring system dubbed as ‘E-Sumbong’.

“Dito sa ating improved complaint referral system, bawat natatanggap na reklamo o hinaing ay itinuturing na urgent. Dapat laging isaisip ng mga pulis na time is of the essence tuwing makatatanggap ng tawag o text message mula sa ating mga kababayan. Ito iyong assurance ko sa ating mga kababayan na ang sumbong nyo, eh aksyon ko (With our improved complaint referral system, every complaint or concern that we will receive will be considered urgent. Police officers should keep in mind that time is of the essence whenever we get a call or text message from our fellowmen. This is my assurance to our fellowmen — that I will immediately act on your complaints),” PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a press briefing in Camp Crame on Monday.

The project is among Eleazar’s priority programs when he assumed as the country’s top cop earlier this month.

The ‘E-Sumbong’ platform includes the PNP’s official hotlines, social media accounts, and email where the public may file reports, complaints, or concerns that need immediate action.

Eleazar urged the public to report any complaint or concern on their community or even PNP personnel involved in any irregularities through its official SMS hotline — 0919-160-1752 (Smart); 0917-847-5757 (Globe).

Information may also be forwarded to their email address: e-sumbong@pnp.govph or through social media – facebook.com/OfficialPNPhotline and web portal (https://e-sumbong.pnp.gov.ph).

Eleazar, meanwhile, added that the PNP’s Information Technology Management Service continues to work on necessary adjustments and technological upgrades of the system.

“The concerned unit commander and supervisors can monitor the system. For example, the concern is about a police station. The provincial director and regional director can have access to monitor the update on that, especially on the matter compliance and they can also give other instructions.

Eleazar said each complaint is checked manually by a designated PNP personnel and each valid report will be forwarded to the concerned police station or office for proper action.

“So only those we consider as valid or legitimate complaints, we will include that in the system with the corresponding format and we will also include the details of the text,” he added.

Having full access to the system, the PNP chief can personally give directives to a police officer concerned should he find it necessary.

Eleazar, however, warned that the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) will run after those using the system to fool cops.

“The ACG will have access to the system for the conduct of investigation on hoax complaints. These will be documented and for those who commit violations, you will be held liable by the ACG,” he said.

Eleazar said he hopes to regain the community’s trust and confidence in the PNP through the ‘E-Sumbong’

“Kung mabilis ang pagresolba sa mga reklamo o kaso, natitiyak ko rin na mas magiging mapayapa at maayos ang ating mga komunidad (If complaints or cases are resolved quickly, I am also sure that our communities will be more peaceful and orderly),” he added.

