﻿Powerhouse F2 team moves to PVL

F2 just made the move.

The women’s club volleyball powerhouse announced on Thursday that they too are jumping to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after five years with the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

“To PVL, thank you for inviting us. May the new partnership be fruitful, not just for the league but moreover to Philippine volleyball,” the Cargo Movers said in a statement.

Since joining the PSL in 2016, F2, which has been mainly composed of La Salle alumnae, has won five championships, even coming close to a grand slam in 2019.

“It is with grateful hearts that we thank Philippine Superliga for being our home for the past five years. Defeats and victories molded our team’s character. We will not be the champions today without you,” the club said in gratitude.

They then called on their fans for their continuous support as they take part in the PVL’s first season as a full-fledged professional league in Calamba starting May 8.

“We look forward to battling against old and new opponents who will never be enemies,” the Cargo Movers further stated.

It was then confirmed that they would take over the spot vacated by the Air Force.

The military team begged off from playing in the Open Conference due to lack of available players.

Source: Philippines News Agency