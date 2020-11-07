﻿Power in over 1.1M ‘Rolly’-hit households now restored

The Department of Energy (DOE) has reported that power has been restored in more than half of the households affected by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly.

In its Task Force on Energy Resiliency Super Typhoon Rolly Update No. 7, released on November 6, the department said electricity was restored at 6 p.m. on Thursday in 52.72 percent, or 1,102,848 households, out of the 2,091,796 affected customers.

A report from the National Electrification Administration, meanwhile, valued at PHP290.3 million the damage to power infrastructures of 20 electric cooperatives in 236 municipalities and cities in 13 provinces.

On power generation, some 2,406 megawatts (MW) have been restored.

Power plants affected by “Rolly” have a total installed capacity of 2,813 MW.

Six power plants went offline during the onslaught of “Rolly” as contingency measures to avoid plant damage.

As of Thursday, four power plants were restored, including the 1,200-MW Ilijan Natural Gas-fired Power Plant, the 166.4-MW Mak-Ban Geothermal Power Plant, the 255.7-MW Santa Rita Power Plant, and the 264.8-MW San Lorenzo Power Plant.

The Tiwi Geothermal Power Plant (117 MW) and Bacman Geothermal Power Plant (140 MW) are still down.

Also, the restoration of the 150-MW Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. is ongoing and is expected to come online by November 15.

Other power plants that were restored are the Avion Power Plant, Pagbilao Coal-fired Power Plant, One Subic Power Generation, and Botocan Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi pledged to restore power in the Bicol region, which was heavily hit by “Rolly”, before Christmas.

“We understand that Christmas is fast approaching and we don’t like people to be suffering or in inconvenience because there is no electricity. Hindi namin hihintayin ang Pasko at kailangan magkaroon ng kuryente ang mga tao (We will not wait for Christmas. People need to have electricity),” Cusi said.

Source: Philippines News Agency