﻿Power firm introduces quick-response troubleshooting

One of this city’s power companies has introduced an innovation that made troubleshooting faster for complaints on utility concerns.

Joy Fantilaga, spokesperson of the customer care department of the More Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power), in an interview on Saturday, said they are ready with a quick response (QR) team that to answers “trouble” calls.

MORE Power has 73,000 clients across the metropolis.

Fantilaga said the door-to-door service is equipped with basic lineman tools and materials for them to perform troubleshooting and quick repairs in a single house or multiple houses with no electricity.

The team can assess and diagnose the “trouble” call while waiting for a backup response team vehicle and facilitate line tracing during feeder or lateral line outages.

“QR responds faster than the usual two-man vehicle. Due to its motorbike component, the QR can navigate even in heavy traffic,” she added.

The company is in the process of observing the effectiveness of the initiative that began only last week. Currently, they only have two available motorbikes.

“If they are effective, we will be adding more motorbikes,” Fantilaga said.

The QR will be dispatched through the company’s control center, which will receive the complaints and they also have a 24/7 hotline number, 330-6678.

Depending on the distance, the fastest time the QR team could reach the complainant’s house is three minutes to five minutes, she said.

Fantilaga said their response team serves an average of 80 to 100 “trouble” calls and chats per day, not to mention the walk-in complainants at their office.

Source: Philippines News Agency