﻿Post ‘vaxxed employees’ sign on sites, biz urged

Businesses in the city are urged to post a notice on their establishments indicating that their employees have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Althea Alberto, the executive assistant at the city mayor’s office, said Wednesday such a move would give the public an idea that they are protected while inside the establishments.

“An advisory will be issued urging other business firms whose employees are vaccinated to follow suit by posting similar signs,” she said, commending some businesses who initiated the idea and urged the others to follow suit.

Aside from posting the sign on establishments, businesses are also urged to apply for a “Safety Seal” so the government could assess their compliance with the minimum public health standards.

Alberto reminded residents and visitors not to put their guards down despite the steady drop in Covid-19 cases by continuing to adhere to the health protocols and getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the city is pushing for more residents to get vaccinated.

As of November 23, the City’s Health Service Office reported that 256,910 eligible adult population have received the full dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 3,360 pediatric clients have received at least one dose.

A total of 3,045 have received the booster shot.

