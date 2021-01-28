﻿Portion of Samson Road-Sangandaan to temporarily close Thursday

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes on Thursday (January 28) when a portion of Samson Road – A. Mabini (Sangandaan) going to Obando in Bulacan will temporarily close, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced.

In a traffic advisory Wednesday, the MMDA said the temporary closure would give way to the launch of a footbridge girder in the area.

“The closure along Samson Road – A. Mabini (Sangandaan) from Pier 2 to Pier 3, crossing M.H. Del Pilar going to Obando will start on 10 p.m. tomorrow and is expected to open at 4 a.m. on January 29 (Friday),” the MMDA said.

This coincides with several other lane closures at 19 intersections in Metro Manila to make way for its traffic signalization project.

“The project involves traffic signalization of 50 new warranted intersections and integrations to existing traffic signal control system, including installation of LED lightings in the said intersections,” the MMDA said.

During the daytime (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), it said there have been excavation and restoration works on sidewalks and installation of footings and handholes at Deparo-Susano and Zapote-Camarin intersections in Caloocan City from Monday until January 31.

It said lanterns will also be installed at Xavierville Avenue – E. Abada Street in Quezon City on Wednesday, at Blumentritt – Sto. Tomas in Manila on Thursday, and signal cables at M. Almeda – C. Almeda in Pateros on Friday.

During nighttime (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.), it said there have been road works at Deparo-Susano intersection and restoration works at Deparo-Susano and Zapote – Camarin intersections in Caloocan City since Monday until January 31.

There are ongoing lane marking activities at Alabang-Zapote Road-Quirino Avenue (under the flyover) in Las Piñas City from Monday until Wednesday, Alabang-Zapote Road-Manila Times (Mitsubishi Motors) in Las Piñas City from Wednesday until Friday, and Alabang-Zapote Road-Palace (Southland) in Las Piñas City from Friday until January 31.

It said loop activities have been ongoing at Alabang Palace and Concha in Las Piñas City from Monday until Tuesday, SM Sucat and Amvil in Las Piñas City from Tuesday until Wednesday, and TESDA and Armstrong in Parañaque City from Wednesday until Thursday.

More loop activities will soon begin at B. Morcilla – M. Almeda and M. Almeda – C. Almeda in Pateros from Friday until Saturday.

Poles were also installed at Xavierville Avenue – E. Abada St. in Quezon City on Monday and at Blumentritt – St. Tomas in Manila on Tuesday.

Source: Philippines News agency