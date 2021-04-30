﻿Pork price in NegOcc remains stable

BACOLOD CITY – The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) on Wednesday reported that the price of pork remains stable in Negros Occidental, including this capital city, even with a slight increase noted this week.

A report on the prevailing market price of livestock and poultry report on Tuesday showed that the average price of pork is PHP229.95 per kilogram, higher than last week’s PHP229.25.

“The average increase of PHP0.66 per kilogram is minimal. Therefore, the price is stable and there is enough supply of pigs in the province,” Dr. Renate Decena, provincial veterinarian, said in a statement.

The price movement would usually depend on the supply of hogs from auction markets and the weekly slaughter volume, he added.

“In some cities and towns, they slaughter 50 to 100 heads a day compared to at least 435 heads in Bacolod City. We statistically analyze the supply chain of the market and slaughtered pigs,” Decena said.

Like last week, the price of pork here is still at PHP255 per kilogram while only PHP210 in various localities in the sixth district.

The sales price of a live pig this week is also the same as last week, which is between PHP125 and PHP150 per kilogram.

The PVO has been observing a stable price of pork in the province even with the increasing number of hogs being shipped to Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

Records showed that Negros Occidental shipped 6,894 heads in January, but this decreased to only 1,896 heads in February with the implementation of the 60-day price ceiling on pork and chicken in Metro Manila.

In March, hog shipment increased to 5,088 heads, and from April 1 to 18 alone, 4,757 heads were already shipped.

Decena said despite the sizeable increase in the province’s hog shipment to Luzon and other parts of the country affected by African swine fever (ASF), the local supply of hogs remains sufficient to meet the pork demand of Negrenses. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency