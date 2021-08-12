﻿Pope names apostolic administrator of Zambo archdiocese

Pope Francis has named Auxiliary Bishop Moises Cuevas of the Archdiocese of Zamboanga as its apostolic administrator “sede plena”.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website reported that the appointment was made on Aug. 11 but it was only made public on Thursday.

The archdiocese said as administrator, the 47-year-old Cuevas will have “all the powers and duties of a diocesan bishop”.

The Pope usually names an apostolic administrator when a see is vacant or “sede vacante”, but “sede plena” is a term used to signify that a see is still occupied by a bishop.

Archbishop Romulo de la Cruz will continue to be the head of the archdiocese while he is recovering from a stroke.

Cuevas was born in Cuenca, Batangas, and was ordained as priest for the Zamboanga archdiocese in 2000.

Twenty years later, the pontiff appointed him as auxiliary bishop on March 19, 2020.

He was ordained to episcopacy and was officially installed five months after or on Aug. 24, 2020.

