﻿POO agencies start full operations at MMH

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar led the formal inauguration of the Mindanao Media Hub (MMH) in Davao City on Thursday, marking the start of the full operations of PCOO line agencies in the state-of-the-art facility.

“Today, as we stand here together, within the broadcast facilities of the Mindanao Media Hub, we are writing history as we open the vast network of information dissemination in this building, which was soft launched last December 2020,” Andanar said in his virtual message.

“This cannot be said often enough: the communication of truthful information is the foundation of a strong republic,” he added.

The Mindanao Media Hub, a legacy project of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte that serves as the main broadcast facility of the government for the regions in Mindanao, is envisioned to help usher growth in the rural areas.

The PHP700-million facility houses PCOO’s satellite office in Davao City, as well as its attached agencies – People’s Television Network Inc. (PTV), News and Information Bureau – Philippine News Agency (NIB-PNA), Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Philippine Broadcasting Service (PBS), Presidential Broadcast Staff – Radio Television Malacañang (PBS-RTVM), APO Production Unit, Inc. (APO), and National Printing Office (NPO).

Andanar reiterated the plans to establish Visayas Media Hub in Cebu next year that will provide news and information for the Visayas Region.

He cited that the initiative of moving government media facilities closer to its audience strengthens the connectivity of the government and the people, which in return is expected to revitalize civic participation.

“Our office has set the ideal of information dissemination, by establishing direct connectivity with the people, through the best methods and mechanisms of transmission as well as for obtaining feedback. Current video streaming is now a means by which direct and immediate contact may be achieved with the viewers to effect productive discourse and dialogue. This is revitalizing the democratic principle of civic participation,” he said. “We are glad to present these capabilities within the Mindanao Media Hub. Indeed, a well-informed citizenry reflects a well-informed government.”

Duterte, in his message, reminded the government media to keep the public empowered through unbiased, truthful, and credible reportage.

“The launch of the Mindanao Media Hub is another big step for this generation to foster an equitable media broadcasting environment in Mindanao. As you celebrate this momentous occasion, may you, our government media, continue to keep our people empowered through unbiased, truthful, and credible reportage,” he said.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte was present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony and unveiling of the MMH marker.

She was joined by PCOO Assistant Secretary Joseph Lawrence Garcia; PBS Director-General Rizal Giovanni “Bong” Aportadera; NIB-PNA Director Gigie Arcilla-Agtay; and PTV Davao Operations and Production head Rhodamae Hernandez.

In her message, Mayor Duterte extended her congratulations to the officials and representatives of the government media agencies present.

“As the main source of government news and information, it is not enough that the state-run media outlets have the best and the brightest media practitioners. Government media agencies must also be equipped with the latest facilities and equipment,” she said.

She said that with the Mindanao Media Hub, there will be easier coordination of correct and verifiable data across government media offices and this is vital because now more than ever, in this time of global crisis, information saves lives.

She also encouraged government media personnel to continue public service and challenged them to lead in debunking fake information and dismissing malicious information.

“For the media practitioners and public servants, we look to you to counter disinformation with facts, to debunk fake news with verified data, and to provide the people of Mindanao and the rest of the world only with knowledge and information that are correct and unbiased. Information that is grounded in the principles of truth, integrity, and accountability,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency