﻿Polls for new volleyball NSA set for Jan. 25

The framework for a new national sports association (NSA) for volleyball has been placed as Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino met with top officials from three major groups.

On Saturday, Tolentino, Alliances of Philippine Volleyball Inc.’s (APVI) Tats Suzara, Larong Volleyballl sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) secretary general Ariel Paredes, and Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) secretary general Rustico “Otie” Camangian discussed how the new NSA will take shape.

Joining them were Ricky Palou and Tony Boy Liao of Sports Vision that organize the Premier Volleyball League.

Paredes also represents the Philippine Superliga.

With Tolentino were POC secretary general Ed Gastanes, membership and accreditation committee head Billy Sumagui, and legal officer Wharton Chan.

The attendees agreed that 13 people will form the inaugural executive board of the new NSA.

“Volleyball is already unified at last and the true winner here is Philippine volleyball,” Tolentino said on Sunday.

Twelve seats will be reportedly divided equally among members from the LVPI, PVF, and an APVI-led coalition.

Palou and Liao are said to be aligned to Suzara’s coalition.

The 13th volleyball board member will come from the POC.

According to Sumagui, the volleyball groups have until Monday to submit who will vote on their behalf.

The nomination of candidates, on the other hand, is set on Wednesday.

The general election for the new NSA is scheduled on Jan. 25 at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Parañaque.

“We will report this to the FIVB and we’re going to invite them in the elections through video link,” Tolentino further said.

