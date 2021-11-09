﻿Political dynasty not bad, here to stay: PRRD

The prevalence of a political dynasty is “not bad”, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday, as he stressed that it would not be eradicated unless the 1987 Constitution is amended and the Philippine culture is changed.

Duterte said the proposal to prohibit political dynasties in the country will never be accepted, citing the existence of families currently holding elective positions.

“Kanang provision sa constitution about political dynasty, dili gyud na mulusot maski’g unsaon (The provision in the constitution about political dynasty will never push through no matter how hard they try),” Duterte said during the inauguration of infrastructure projects in Dapa, Siargao Island.

The 17th Congress has rejected the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Federalism and Constitutional Reforms on the 1987 Constitution to include the ban on political dynasties in the proposed revisions to the 1987 Constitution, calling it “anti-democratic.”

There is also a number of anti-political dynasty bills filed before the 18th Congress that remains pending at the committee level.

Duterte, whose three children are also holding government posts, said the anti-dynasty proposal “will never be passed.”

“If you convert it into a constituent assembly and allow Congress to, well, initiate changes in a constitution, di gyud na mulusot not because we do not want it or we want it pero ang mga tao, from my experience, bisa’g asa ka man diri daghan kaayo (it will never be passed not because we do not want it or we want it but the people, from my experience, no matter where you may be, there are so many [who will oppose that]),” he said.

Duterte said there would be no total prohibition of political dynasties, “unless you change the whole picture, unless you change the Constitution, unless you change the culture”.

“Pero og ani lang gihapon (But if we stay like this), we will have dynasties. And dynasties are not bad,” he said.

Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte followed the President’s political footsteps.

Duterte said the only problem with political dynasties is that some families are involved in unlawful acts, such as the illegal drug trade.

“Ang problema sa dynasty, kaning pamilya nga mogunit og usa ka lugar unya solohon ang tanang negosyo, patyon ang kontra, unya pagkadugay, in some areas ang mga mayor na mao’y gadula sa droga. Pero ngari wala (The problem with dynasties is if the family that rules the city monopolizes the businesses, kill their enemies, and then later on in some areas, it is the mayors themselves who would lead the drug trade. But there’s nothing like that here),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency