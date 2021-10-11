﻿Political bickering forces TV host to give up 2022 plan

Popular television host Willie Revillame had planned to seek public office in the May 2022 polls but seeing political bickering escalate day by day made him change his mind.

In the Oct. 7 episode of his game show “Wowowin”, Revillame gave his insights on the current political scene.

“Sa napapanood ko ho ngayon, parang nalulungkot ako dahil awayan ng awayan. Binoto kayo ng sambayanan pero iyan ang napapanood ng lahat ng Pilipino (As I’ve seen today, I feel sad about these bickerings. People voted for you, but that is what all Filipinos are seeing),” he said.

Revillame said taxpayers do not deserve to witness dirty politics.

“Nasasaktan ako eh dahil bumoto po ako sa mga taong ito tapos iyan ang nakikita ko. Papaano na ‘yung mga bata? Papaano na ang kinabukasan natin kung ganyan ang nakikita natin lagi (I feel hurt because I voted for these people, but this is what I see. How about the children? How about our future if that’s what we always see)?” he said.

He also expressed dismay on how issues are blown out of proportion amid the distressing situation brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tapos ang nakikita pa namin sa telebisyon, sa news puro away niyo. Nakakalungkot po. Isa po ‘ya sa mga dahilan. Papasukin ko ba ito? Pupunta ba ako sa ganitong klaseng institusyon (And then that’s what we see on television, in the news. You’re always fighting. It’s sad. That’s one of the reasons. Will I join this? Will I go to this kind of institution)?” he said.

He eventually announced he would not seek any political position despite the clamor for him to do so.

“Hindi ko po kayo ipagpapalit kahit anong posisyon sa gobyerno (I will not trade you for any position in the government),” he told his viewers and showed a signed contract for the continuity of his show.

He also admitted he is not fluent in the English language and knows little or nothing about the law, legislation, and government policies.

He said he prayed a lot and consulted officials, friends, and family on whether he will run for senator or not.

“Hindi ko ho kakayanin na pumasok sa isang bagay na wala akong kakayahan (I can’t do something which I know I’m not capable of),” he said. “Dapat kung maglilingkod tayo, tanggalin ninyo ‘yung galit sa puso ninyo (If you want to serve, remove hatred from your heart).”

Source: Philippines News Agency