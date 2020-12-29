﻿Police step up monitoring of personnel’s BMI compliance

– Police authorities in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have stepped up their monitoring of the compliance with the standard body mass index (BMI) of their personnel, as directed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) central office.

Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 12, said Tuesday the move is in line with the implementation of their enhanced internal cleansing program.

Dubria said he ordered local police units to expand their physical fitness and weight loss programs, especially for those who are considered overweight and obese.

“We are strictly implementing this to ensure that our units and personnel can also perform better,” he said in a radio interview.

The PRO-12 said in January that about half of its nearly 6,000 personnel were considered overweight and obese, and advised to slim down.

Based on the PNP’s standards, those with BMIs of 25 to 29.9 are still within the normal levels while those with 30 and above are considered overweight and obese.

It warned that overweight and obese commissioned and non-commissioned police officers would not be recommended to undergo schooling, affecting their chances of getting a promotion.

Dubria noted that under PNP Memorandum Circular 2020-029, compliance with the standard BMI is now a requirement for a promotion.

Under the circular, all PNP personnel applying for promotion shall be evaluated by the BMI board to determine whether they should be endorsed for promotion or referred for medical intervention.

He said the policy has affected the application for promotion this year of some police officers in the region.

Dubria said they advised the concerned personnel to apply anew for promotion once they meet the required BMI.

“It’s really important for our personnel to take care of their health by exercising regularly and lose weight if necessary because how can they run after criminals if they are obese or overweight?” he added.

