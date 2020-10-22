﻿Police recaptures 3 of 13 Caloocan jail escapees

Three of the 13 detainees who escaped from the Caloocan City Hall Custodial Unit have been re-arrested as police manhunt operations continue.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the Caloocan police recaptured Harris Danacao at Barangay 8 in Caloocan City; Mark Oliver B. Gamutia at Barangay Tonsuya in Malabon City and Aldwin Jhoe Espila at 178 in Camarin, Caloocan City.

Still at large are Martin Mama, Gerrymar Petilla, Hudson Jeng, Reymark delos Reyes, Norbert Alvarez, Jovel Toledo Jr., Arnel Buccat, Raymond Balasa, Reynaldo Bantiling, and Justine Tejeros.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said based on initial information, the detainees were missing around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

Sinas ordered Northern Police District (NPD) director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Ylagan to investigate the case and to immediately submit an initial report.

He also directed the NPD to inspect the extension facilities for other vulnerabilities while the jail guards on duty were relieved from post pending the result of investigation.

“Relative to this incident, all chiefs of police, were directed to inspect their respective locked up cells to determine weak areas and vulnerabilities,” Sinas said.

Reports said the inmates escaped by carving a hole on the wall of the vacant warehouse which had been converted into a temporary custodial facility near the city hall.

A total of 31 inmates was recently taken to the facility after assessment showed that they are vulnerable to Covid-19 infections.

Two of the 31 inmates were later found positive for Covid-19 in a rapid test but they were awaiting results of confirmatory swab test. The two Covid-19 positives were among those who escaped.

A closed-circuit television from the barangay caught some of the escapees running after breaking out of the facility.

The escapees are facing charges ranging from illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of drugs and violation of ordinances.

PNP spokesman Col. Ysmael Yu said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Intelligence Group, Highway Patrol Group, Integrity and Monitoring Group, Maritime Group and Aviation Security Group have been alerted to help in the arrest of the escapees.

Source: Philippines News Agency