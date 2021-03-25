﻿Police ops in Antique’s capital back to normal

The police station in this capital town is now back to its normal operation Tuesday afternoon after the swab test results of its four personnel turned out negative.

Major Benju Clarete, chief of the San Jose de Buenavista Municipal Police Station (MPS), said they learned of the negative results from Municipal Health Officer Dr. Melba Billones early morning.

He said that the station is again open to all complainants and visitors while his men are ready to patrol the area.

Policemen here were placed under mandatory quarantine since March 21 after one of its men tested positive for the disease on March 19. The station was closed for two days for disinfection.

The Covid-19 positive policeman was reported to have visited a local cockpit on March 11 and was exposed to a senior citizen, who died of Covid-19 on March 15.

Without knowledge of his exposure, the policeman reported for duty the next day and exposed four of his colleagues.

“We are having our ongoing administrative investigation on the police personnel confirmed to be positive with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to find out if he indeed violated the directive not to go inside the cockpit where he is reported to have acquired the disease,” Clarete said.

The police personnel had no mission order to be inside the cockpit, he added.

Billones, in a separate interview, said the five policemen will remain at the municipal isolation center until they complete the 14-day quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency