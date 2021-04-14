﻿Police, NBI probe slay of NegOcc Capitol consultant

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has extended his condolences to the family of Capitol consultant for hospital operations Mariano Antonio “Marton” Cui III, who was gunned down in his hometown of San Carlos City on Monday night.

“The only justice that we can give Marton and his family is to find out who the triggerman was, who was behind the operation, and why was it necessary to take the life of Marton,” the governor said in a phone interview with reporters on Tuesday.

The Philippine flag at the Provincial Capitol grounds here has been flown at half-staff as a sign of mourning for the death of the 62-year-old executive.

Lacson, a former mayor of San Carlos City, said Col. Romy Palgue, police provincial director, has informed him that the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office has formed a special investigation task group.

He added that Cui’s brother, San Carlos City Councilor Mark Cui, has also requested the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a parallel investigation.

“We’ve asked the NBI. We’re just finishing the necessary documents for that request. With two investigations going on, we hope to be able to determine at the very least, who the triggerman was, the person behind this incident,” the governor said.

Lacson said although there were unsolved incidents of similar nature that took place in Negros Occidental, he still believes there is no recourse but to trust the authorities investigating the Cui murder case.

“As to the reason behind the incident, they have not declared anything yet. But as far as the Philippine National Police is concerned, they have determined how it was executed,” he added.

Police investigation showed that Cui was hit by long-range shots while he was about to board his vehicle outside his office at Emerald Arcade on F.C. Ledesma Avenue, Barangay Palampas at around 8 p.m. He bore two gunshot wounds on the chest.

He was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by an attending physician.

Cui, a known political personality in the province’s first congressional district, was the former chief of staff of Rep. Julio Ledesma IV.

Source: Philippines News Agency