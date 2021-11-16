﻿Police nabs wanted CPP-NPA rebel in Bulacan

A member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) wanted for rebellion was nabbed in Bulacan Sunday, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

In his first flag ceremony as the new PNP chief Monday, Carlos said Salome Crisostomo-Ujano, 64, was arrested around 10 a.m. Sunday in Barangay Mabolo, Malolos City.

Ujano’s case stemmed from her alleged involvement in a series of atrocities in Quezon province in 2005, particularly the ambush of Pvt. First Class Michael Samson and Cpl. Edward Lumawig.

She was then a member of the Executive Committee Secretariat of the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC).

Police records identified Ujano as a member of STRPC’s Kilusan sa Larangang Guerilla Luzon/Mayon and allegedly participated in the execution of NPA members suspected to be government spies during the CPP-NPA purge dubbed “Operation Missing Link”.

Carlos said considering Ujano’s age, she has been provided the services of a personal nurse who will monitor her health condition and safety from potential risks of Covid-19 exposure.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency