﻿Police nabs suspected gunman of Cavite deputy prosecutor

A drug buy-bust operation led to the arrest of the suspected killer of the deputy prosecutor who was exercising outside his house when gunned down in Barangay Cabuco, Trece Martires City, Cavite on New Year’s Eve.

Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, on Sunday identified the suspect as Marvin Tagayon Linaban, 44.

He was one of two persons nabbed by Cavite Drug Enforcement Unit operatives during an operation in Barangay H2, Dasmariñas City at about 10:30 p.m. of January 7.

Another suspect, Elvin Esguerra, 40, was wounded and arrested in an ensuing shootout with the arresting officers.

Several plastic sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP69,000 were also confiscated.

Both suspects were in possession of guns.

Linaban admitted his alleged participation in the shooting of Assistant City Prosecutor Edilbert Mendoza and expressed willingness to execute an extra-judicial confession in the presence of a lawyer of his choice.

“If all evidence and facts check out, the arrest of Linaban could be a major breakthrough in the investigation of the murder of Atty. Mendoza,” Carlos said.

Mendoza, 48, died on the spot with gunshot wounds to the head.

