﻿Police nabs ‘high-value target’ in NegOr

Police operatives have arrested a suspected drug pusher in an anti-illegal drug buy-bust operation at Barangay Daro here, the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NORPPO) said on Tuesday.

The NORPPO identified the suspect as Renante Blanca Ramirez of Oracion Drive, Barangay Looc of this capital.

Ramirez is tagged as a “high-value individual” in the police’s list of suspected drug personalities.

Police personnel from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and the Provincial Intelligence Unit arrested Ramirez around 8:30 pm on Monday after he allegedly sold shabu to an undercover operative.

Ramirez was previously arrested and had already served his sentence but apparently has returned to alleged illegal drug peddling, the police report said.

A pack of suspected shabu weighing two grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of PHP13,600 was confiscated from the suspect.

A charge for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act is being readied against the detained suspect.

Source: Philippines News Agency