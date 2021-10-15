﻿Police desks to assist early visitors in cemeteries

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday directed all units to set up police assistance desks in cemeteries and memorial parks, in anticipation of early visitors ahead of the country’s commemoration of the Undas holidays.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said this is part of preparations for the occasion to ensure peace and order and prevent superspreader events in these areas.

He also ordered police officers to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) on security plans and other related measures.

On Tuesday, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) asked LGUs to enact ordinances or adopt resolutions ordering the closure of cemeteries from October 29 to November 2.

Eleazar also appealed to the public to observe health and safety protocols during their visit to cemeteries.

Meanwhile, he also directed the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to ensure the strict implementation of the shortened curfew hours in Metro Manila, which took effect on Wednesday.

Curfew hours have been shortened to 12 midnight to 4 a.m. from the previous 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The measure came as the number of Covid-19 infections has been reported to have gone down since the implementation of the Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency