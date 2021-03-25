﻿POEA main office closed for 3-day disinfection

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration main office in Mandaluyong City will be closed for the entire week starting Wednesday (March 24) after a number of its employees tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an advisory released on Tuesday, the agency decided to close down all its offices for the safety of their personnel and the public beginning March 24 until March 26.

“In the past few days, a number of POEA employees have tested positive to Covid-19. In order to prevent further infection among the POEA community and our transacting public, and in compliance with existing protocols, POEA is constrained to close down all offices located at Blas F. Ople Building, Ortigas Avenue corner EDSA, Mandaluyong City from March 24 to 26, 2021,” it said.

The POEA also advised those who have secured appointments to have them rescheduled.

“Clients who have previous appointments with frontline offices during the 3 days are advised to re-book for another date,” it said.

The POEA also asked for the public’s understanding as they will be disinfecting the building.

“We request your understanding and cooperation as POEA conducts sanitation and disinfection of its premises to ensure workplaces are free from the coronavirus,” the agency added.

Source: Philippines News Agency