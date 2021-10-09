﻿PNR Clark Phase 1’s first train set undergoing testing in Japan

The first train set for the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Clark Phase 1 is undergoing factory acceptance testing (FAT) in Japan prior to its delivery.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the train set — meant to traverse the Tutuban-Malolos route — will be tested to ensure that it meets its “intended purpose” and complies with international standards such as the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) and Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS).

“The FATs shall also ensure that the rolling stock’s equipment is correctly and fully functioning, prior to shipment of the trains,” the DOTr said.

The train set was manufactured by the Japan Transport Company and Sumitomo Corporation Joint Venture under the rolling stock contract of the PNCR Clark Phase 1.

It said the FATs are conducted at the Japan Transport Engineering Company’s test tracks and facilities in Yokohama, Japan.

The train set, it said, is expected to depart at Yokohama Port this month and will arrive at the Malanday Depot in the first week of December.

The PNR Clark Phase 1 — connecting Tutuban in Manila and Malolos in Bulacan — is capable of transporting around 300,000 passengers daily and expected to reduce travel time from one hour and 30 minutes to just 35 minutes.

The project is part of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), a 148-kilometer rail transit system running from New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac to Calamba, Laguna spanning 36 stations.

Source: Philippines News Agency