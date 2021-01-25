﻿PNP’s Covid-19 recovery tally up by 25 to 9,269

At least 25 more police officers have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the tally of recoveries in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to 9,269 as of Saturday night.

Based on the latest data from the PNP Administrative Support for Covid-19 Task Force, recoveries stand about 94.49 percent of a total of 9,809 Covid-19 cases in the police force since March last year.

The death toll remains at 28.

PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar reported that the police force currently has 512 active cases.

Eleazar said 13 patients and 499 patients are recuperating in hospitals and quarantine facilities, respectively.

As of Saturday, 93,594 have been tested for Covid-19, or 42.65 percent of a total of 219,467 PNP members.

To date, 2,482 or 78.77 percent of 3,151 police officers in the national headquarters have been subjected to Covid-19 tests, along with 28,035 or 80.63 percent of 34,769 police officers assigned in national support units, and 63,077 or 34.74 percent of 181,547 police officers in regional offices.

Earlier, the PNP reminded all police personnel to wear face masks and face shields even inside police stations and offices as it implemented a new guideline that will help strengthen the efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

