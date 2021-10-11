﻿PNP welcomes completion of probe into drug case vs. Ongpin

The Philippine National Police (PNP) welcomed the completion of the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the drug complaint filed against Julian Ongpin, the person of interest in the death of artist Bree Jonson.

The drug complaint is now for resolution since no new issues were raised by Ongpin and the police.

“We also assure the public that the PNP will continuously cooperate with the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] in the investigation into the death of Bree Jonson because we also would like to know the truth on this case,” PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement Saturday night.

The drug complaint against Ongpin stemmed from the recovery of 12.6 grams of cocaine inside the room he had shared with Jonson at a beach resort in La Union.

It was the same room where Jonson was found dead on Sept. 18.

The artist was laid to rest in Davao City last week.

Investigation is ongoing into the incident with the NBI conducting a separate autopsy on Jonson’s body to determine the cause of her death.

Teacher’s death solved

Meanwhile, Eleazar commended the Cadiz City Police Station in Negros Occidental for immediately solving the robbery-slay of a senior high school teacher.

The Cadiz City Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Rocky Desear, immediately conducted an investigation and follow-up operations based on the death of 28-year-old Jessica Ducay, teacher of the Dr. Vicente F. Gustilo Memorial National High School, on Oct. 8.

Eleazar said this resulted in the arrest of 39-year-old suspect Delleon del Rosario who was hired to paint the house of the teacher.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim to death before stealing Ducay’s bag and other personal belongings.

He was also caught in the CCTV leaving Ducay’s house in Barangay Banquerohan with the victim’s bag containing PHP79,000 cash. Del Rosario was arrested during a follow-up operation in Bacolod City.

The suspect is now detained at the Cadiz City Police Station and was already charged with robbery with murder.

Death of Cavite bike rider

On Saturday, Eleazar ordered a thorough investigation into the death of a bicycle rider whose body was recovered along Abaya Road in Barangay Tabon, Kawit, Cavite on Oct. 3.

The local police initially thought that Kenneth Adrian Ponce was a victim of a hit-and-run but it turned out during the initial autopsy that he sustained a gunshot wound.

Ponce’s mountain bike was missing which prompted the police to include the angle that he was shot to get his bicycle.

Eleazar said the parents’ appeal reached him and being a father himself, the PNP chief pledged to get to the bottom of the case.

“Inatasan ko na ang mismong RD, PRO 4A PBGen Ely Cruz na tutukan ang kasong ito at gawin ang lahat upang matukoy at mapanagot ang sinumang may kagagawan ng krimeng ito (I have ordered regional director Brig. Gen. Ely Cruz to focus on this case and make sure that the perpetrators be brought behind bars,” he added.

Eleazar also tasked the unit commanders to determine the schedules and routes of bike riders so that they may conduct police patrols and ensure their safety.

He appealed to the public to help authorities in resolving this case by providing pertinent information about the crime.

Source: Philippines News Agency