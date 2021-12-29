﻿PNP warns netizens vs. travel posts

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday warned the public to refrain from posting holiday vacation plans on social media.

In a Laging Handa briefing, PNP spokesperson, Col. Roderick Alba said such an act gives criminals a hint and opportunity to break into homes while its owners are away.

“Halimbawa iwanan natin yung ating property, kabahayan, we should not report real-time or mag-post ng real-time sa social media kung saan po kayo pupunta o naiwanan yung bahay niyo because that only gives opportunity or motive yung mga kababayan natin na pagtangkaan, nakawan (For example, we will be leaving our property, our houses, we should not report real-time or post in real-time in social media where we are or if there are no people inside your house because that only gives opportunity or motive for your house to be raided by robbers),” Alba said.

He added that close neighbors should be alerted as well if there are no people in the house so they can look after it.

Amid the expected exodus of people to bus terminals, airports, and seaports for the New Year holiday, Alba said the practice of “light travel” is a must.

“Huwag magdala ng napakaraming personal property, mga alahas, pera. When you travel, you travel light and of course, you should report. May mga hotline yung ating PNP sa ating E-Sumbong platform na kailangan pong i-report, makita. Maging vigilant tayo along the way i-report kaagad so it will not evolve into a serious crime (Let us not bring too much personal property, jewelry, and money. When you travel, you travel light and of course, should report. There are hotlines of the PNP and the E-Sumbong platform. Let us be vigilant so it will not evolve into a serious crime),” he said.

He also advised those joining holiday revelries not to “drink and drive” to avoid road mishaps.

Source: Philippines News Agency