﻿PNP vaccinated front-liners reach 1,094

A total of 1,094 medical front-liners of the police force have so far been inoculated with the Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine.

In a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Friday night, Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said 125 personnel were vaccinated on March 1 and 180 on March 2.

A total of 253 were inoculated on March 3, along with 327 on March 4 and 209 on March 5.

Eleazar said the CoronaVac allocation for the PNP has been increased to 1,200 from an initial 800 doses.

He said the police force received the additional 400 doses on Tuesday, which will be used primarily for its health workers.

As of Friday night, the PNP has recorded a total of 11,613 Covid-19 cases, with 545 active cases, 11,037 recoveries, and 31 deaths.

Medical front-liners are the top priority in the government’s vaccination program.

The vaccines given to the PNP are part of the 600,000 doses of Coronavac jabs donated by China to the Philippines, which arrived in the country on February 28

