﻿PNP to probe floating ‘rocket crates’ found off Cagayan waters

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Debold Sinas on Thursday has directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to investigate how 24 wooden crates containing 90 discarded canisters of 2.75-inch aircraft rockets ended up in the waters of Claveria, Cagayan.

“We assure the local leaders and the people of Claveria, Cagayan that there is no cause for alarm over the discovery of these items. We are thankful as well to the villagers for doing their civic duty of promptly informing the police of this unusual discovery,” Sinas said in a statement.

Based on the initial investigation, three fishermen from Blue Lagoon, Barangay Taggat Norte, Claveria, Cagayan found the items floating offshore and turned them over to the members of the PNP Maritime Group in the town on Wednesday noon.

The wooden crates and an empty 20-millimeter steel ammunition box contained markings indicating its contents as “high explosive” munitions.

Based on a technical inspection by the PNP’s Explosive Ordnance Division-Canine Group (EOD/K9) aided by explosives detection dog “Kardo”, the items were found “negative for any explosive and hazardous materials”.

EOD-K9 officials have sought clearance from the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame to coordinate with foreign counterparts to determine the origin of these items which they believe were used for training purposes.

