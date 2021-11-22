﻿PNP to probe alleged cocaine-using presidential bet

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, has ordered the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) to look into President Rodrigo Duterte’s allegation that there is a presidential candidate who is a cocaine user.

This, after the Palace earlier said, through acting Presidential spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, that it is leaving the fate of the alleged illegal drug user to law enforcement agencies.

“PDEG has been tasked to work on this info,” Carlos told the media via text message on Saturday.

“Kapag may mga pumapasok na mga relevant information sa amin (Whenever we receive a relevant information), definitely we will conduct an investigation. As of this time, we are trying to get additional information on that matter,” he said.

Although not a Commission on Elections requirement, Carlos encouraged all candidates to submit themselves to drug test.

“The PNP acknowledges that no law mandates the candidate to undergo a drug test but doing so will set an example to their countrymen by proving that they aren’t users of illegal drugs,” Carlos said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on November 18, without naming names, said one of the candidates for president is a cocaine-user.

Carlos said the President’s pronouncement prompted the PNP’s initial fact-finding and progress will depend on the sufficiency of the evidence.

Source: Philippines News Agency