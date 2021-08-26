﻿PNP to help implement granular lockdowns during MECQ

The Philippine National Police is prepared to help local government units implement granular lockdowns as the National Capital Region (NCR) has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from Aug. 21 to 31.

PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar urged the public not to let their guard down as the threat of coronavirus disease 2019(Covid-19), especially its more infectious variants, is still present.

“I have tasked police chiefs to prepare their men for this (granular lockdowns),” he said in a statement.

Police personnel, he said, will continue to ensure that minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols are strictly being observed.

He also sought the cooperation of the public and urged them not to be hard-headed during these trying times.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved on August 19 the new quarantine classification of NCR and Laguna.

The IATF likewise approved to put the province of Bataan under MECQ beginning Aug. 23 until Aug. 31.

Presidential Spokesperson said these latest classifications are without prejudice to the strict implementation of granular lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos, in a separate statement, said areas in NCR with a rising number of Covid-19 cases will be placed under granular lockdowns.

Granular lockdown calls for a particular establishment, street, or barangay with a high incidence of infection to be placed under lockdown instead of a region- or city-wide clamp.

After two weeks of being under the most restrictive ECQ, NCR is under the more eased curbs of MECQ.

Under MECQ, dine-in services, including al-fresco, are still prohibited.

Care services including beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, and nail spas are also not allowed.

Source: Philippines News Agency