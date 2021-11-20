﻿PNP to coordinate with CHED to secure F2F classes resumption

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it will coordinate with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to establish lines of communication with school authorities in preparation for the resumption of face-to-face classes in selected universities and colleges nationwide.

This, as the commission is expected to make an announcement allowing higher education institutions (HEIs) to conduct limited physical classes, in view of the pilot run of limited face-to-face classes in some primary and secondary schools last November 15.

“We will deploy our people outside the premises of these schools, once classes resume,” PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

He also assured local governments and health authorities of PNP assistance in implementing minimum public health standards in school premises.

He added that as more campuses will open physically, more students are expected to attend classroom sessions.

Carlos urged students and parents to remain vigilant against perennial street crime incidents that are common in the vicinity of colleges and universities.

Meanwhile, Carlos reminded the public to continuously follow minimum public health standards despite the recent lifting of requirements on the use of face shields.

This came after the mass action staged by individuals including actor Pen Medina questioning the government’s mask mandate and vaccination efforts in Quezon City.

Medina was courteously reprimanded by the police with a reminder that wearing of face mask is still mandated by the Quezon City local government in public places regardless of the quarantine alert level.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) allowed LGUs to lift the requirement for face shields in areas under Alert Levels 1, 2, and 3. The observance of face mask use and physical distancing remains still in effect.

“As much as possible, our police personnel would like to maintain reasonable tact in calling the attention of any individual who violates public health protocol. But if anyone will blatantly disregard our request, he/she will be held responsible for violation of city ordinance or local executive order,” Carlos said.

The PNP will not let its guard down in monitoring public activities despite the easing of quarantine protocols in many parts of the country, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency