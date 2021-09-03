﻿PNP tallies 76 new recoveries, 1 death from Covid-19

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) tallied 76 new recoveries from Covid-19 on Sunday but an officer with preexisting conditions assigned at the Mimaropa Region also added to the list of fatalities.

Citing reports from the health services department, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement that the 53-year-old cop died on Aug. 21, just a day after he was taken to a hospital because of high fever and tested positive for Covid-19.

He experienced difficulty in breathing and succumbed while being treated, the 104th fatality in the PNP to date.

The cause of death was severe pneumonia.

Overall, the PNP has 32,295 recoveries out of a total 34,316 infected while there were 43 new cases that jacked up the active tally to 1,917.

A total of 97,184 or 43.61 percent of PNP personnel are already fully vaccinated while 105,016 or 47.12 percent are awaiting the second dose.

Medical records revealed the deceased, a diabetic with hypertension, underwent dialysis for almost three years.

“Ipinaaabot ko sa pamilya ng ating pulis ang aking taos pusong pakikiramay. Patuloy po ang pagsisikap ng PNP upang tugunan ang pangangailangan ng bawat pulis na tinamaan ng naturang virus (I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of our police officer. The PNP continues its efforts to address the needs of every police officer affected by the virus),” Eleazar said in a statement. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency