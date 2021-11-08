﻿PNP seeks deeper probe into P17-M ecstasy haul

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday lauded the successful joint anti-drug operations by the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that netted close to PHP17 million worth of illegal drug ecstasy tablets in Quezon City.

Eleazar said the arrested suspect, identified as Elisha Mae Llas, could be part of a huge drug syndicate involved in supplying and distributing illegal drugs in Metro Manila.

According to reports from National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), anti-drug operatives seized a total of 9,948 ecstasy tablets worth PHP16.9 million from Llas during a controlled delivery operation at the corner of BMA and Batulao Streets in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City on Nov. 5.

The operation was conducted by elements from the PDEA Regional Office 3, Clark Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, Quezon City Police District, and the Bureau of Customs, Port of Clark.

Eleazar attributed the successful operation to proper coordination among the government law enforcement agencies.

“I commend our law enforcers who have successfully stopped the proliferation of these ecstasy tablets worth nearly PHP17 million,” he said in a statement.

Eleazar ordered a “deeper” investigation to determine the source of the prohibited drugs.

“Inatasan ko ang kapulisan na magsagawa ng mas malalim na imbestigasyon sa background nitong nadakip na suspek upang matukoy kung saang grupo o sindikato siya kabilang at nang mahuli natin ang iba pa niyang mga kasabwat (I have instructed the police to conduct a deeper investigation into the background of this arrested suspect to determine which group or syndicate he belongs and if possible we can go after his other accomplices),” he said.

