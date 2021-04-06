﻿PNP reshuffle looms with retirement of top officers

A reshuffle will take place in the Philippine National Police (PNP) this month as three ranking police officials will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56.

PNP comptroller Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Licup is set to retire from the service on April 9, spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana on April 20, and Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, deputy chief for operations and concurrent commander of the Joint Task Force Covid Shield, on April 24.

On May 8, PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas will turn 56, too, and Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on November 13.

Sinas, Eleazar, Binag and Licup belong to the Philippine Military Academy Hinirang Class of 1987.

Usana, a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 1988, served as chief of the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office in Camp Crame and Deputy Regional Director of the Police Regional Office-7 (Central Visayas) before being assigned spokesperson in November.

Source: Philippines News Agency